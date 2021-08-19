'My soul is nourished': Veteran uses coffee, camaraderie to help other veterans express themselves

URBANDALE, Iowa — An Iowa veteran is helping other veterans in light of the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.
Michael Young served in the Marines from 1990 through 1994.
"There are a lot of veterans that are having some issues right now," said Young.
Many veterans are asking what their service was for and whether fallen service members died in vain.
Young said through "Coffee and Camaraderie" veterans can express themselves.
"Veterans can come out and talk about what they're going through, what their emotions are, and let them get [vulnerable] in a judgment-free safe space," he explained.
Coffee and Camaraderie have met monthly since February.
"Because of Afghanistan some things come up where I was talking with my wife and daughter about some stuff I really hadn't brought up before that Afghanistan brought up," said Young.
Here is a list of resources for veterans:
- VetCenter Des Moines – 515-284-4929 \ Vet Centers are community-based counseling centers that provide a wide range of social and psychological services, including professional readjustment counseling to eligible Veterans, active duty service members, including National Guard and Reserve components, and their families.
- Veterans Crisis Line - If you are having thoughts of suicide, call 1-800-273-8255, then PRESS 1 or visit http://www.veteranscrisisline.net/
- For emergency mental health care, you can also go directly to your local VA medical center 24/7 regardless of your discharge status or enrollment in other VA health care.
- Vet Centers - Discuss how you feel with other Veterans in these community-based counseling centers. 70% of Vet Center staff are Veterans. Call 1-877-927-8387 or find one near you.
- VA Mental Health Services Guide - This guide will help you sign up and access mental health services.
- MakeTheConnection.net - information, resources, and Veteran to Veteran videos for challenging life events and experiences with mental health issues.
- RallyPoint - Talk to other Veterans online. Discuss: What are your feelings as the Taliban reclaim Afghanistan after 20 years of US involvement?
- Download VA's self-help apps - Tools to help deal with common reactions like, stress, sadness, and anxiety. You can also track your symptoms over time.
- Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) - Request a Peer Mentor
- VA Women Veterans Call Center - Call or text 1-855-829-6636 (M-F 8AM - 10PM & SAT 8AM - 6:30PM ET)
- VA Caregiver Support Line - Call 1-855-260-3274 (M-F 8AM - 10PM & SAT 8AM - 5PM ET)
- Together We Served -Find your battle buddies through unit pages
- George W. Bush Institute - Need help or want to talk? Check In or call:1-630-522-4904 or email: checkin@veteranwellnessalliance.org
- Elizabeth Dole Foundation Hidden Heroes - Join the Community
- American Red Cross Military Veteran Caregiver Network - Peer Support and Mentoring
- Team Red, White & Blue - Hundreds of events weekly. Find a chapter in your area.
- Student Veterans of America - Find a campus chapter to connect with.
- Team Rubicon - Find a local support squad.
