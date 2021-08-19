'My soul is nourished': Veteran uses coffee, camaraderie to help other veterans express themselves

Michael Young served in the Marines from 1990 through 1994. Now his mission is talking to other veterans like him.

URBANDALE, Iowa — An Iowa veteran is helping other veterans in light of the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.

"There are a lot of veterans that are having some issues right now," said Young.

Many veterans are asking what their service was for and whether fallen service members died in vain.

Young said through "Coffee and Camaraderie" veterans can express themselves.

"Veterans can come out and talk about what they're going through, what their emotions are, and let them get [vulnerable] in a judgment-free safe space," he explained.

Coffee and Camaraderie have met monthly since February.

"Because of Afghanistan some things come up where I was talking with my wife and daughter about some stuff I really hadn't brought up before that Afghanistan brought up," said Young.

