For some Iowa towns, the nearest grocery store is up to 30 minutes away. The first store in the pilot project is located in Colfax.

COLFAX, Iowa — The Fareway grocery chain is trying something new for 2021 in an effort to help rural towns have easier access to groceries.

It's a pilot program to open up smaller-sized grocery stores in rural communities. The first one to open is located in Colfax.

This store is just shy of 8,000 square feet and occupies the space where the former Shugar's store was. Fareway purchased the store back in December 2020.