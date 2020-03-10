Neighborhood group says park cleanup is just the beginning

Prolific Development is hosting a cleanup at Evelyn K Davis Park starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The goal of Prolific Development is simple.

"We want to uplift communities of all colors," says Jjuan Hadnut.

"Preaching pride of ownership," Tyler Springer adds. "Whether that's ownership of your community ... eventually home ownership."

Their work in the Evelyn K Davis Park neighborhood is starting with picking up trash and raking leaves, but will soon be much more than that.

"We have way bigger plans that just cleanup for this neighborhood," says Jacy Propps. "We want to put buildings up in this neighborhood one day. Whether it's five years from now, ten years from now."

Prolific Development will volunteer their Saturday knocking on doors, asking people how they can help.

Want to help? Saturday's cleanup starts at 8:30 a.m. at Evelyn K Davis Park in Des Moines (1490 Forest Ave).

You can donate to Prolific Development via GoFundMe here or RSVP to the cleanup here.