Des Moines Public Library begins community fridge program

The Des Moines Public Library is doing more than just serving up your next great read.

The fridges were created in partnership with Eat Greater Des Moines, and are stocked with everything from non-perishables to fruits, veggies and milk.

Library officials say it's a small way they can help ease a burden for some of their patrons.

"We're not going to solve food insecurity or food issues throughout the city, but it's nice to be a part of the solution," said Alicia Mangin, supervisor at the South Side Library.

Both of the fridges are open to the public Monday through Saturday during the library's open hours.