Community group making masks for Ames students

Healthiest Ames has taken it upon themselves to make sure every student in the Ames community has a face mask to use when they go back to school.

AMES, Iowa — The Ames Community School District will be going back to school on Sept. 8, and because of the COVID-19 pandemic, students are going to need face masks.

Healthiest Ames, a group committed to promoting healthy lifestyles within the Ames community, has made it a mission to make at least three masks for every student in the Ames school district.

This comes as students prepare to go back to school in person after the state denied the district's waiver to start in a phased hybrid learning plan.

The group is looking for volunteers, and as Board member Gail Johnston tells us, there are more ways to help than just sewing.

"There's all kinds of things that even non-sewers can do," Johnston said. "They can drive, they can put together mask kits."

Johnston says they have almost enough masks for each student to have one, but will still need more to reach their goal.

"There will be approximately 3,500 students opting for in-person school when that begins," Johnston said. "We have almost exactly that amount of masks already, but the school district would like five masks per student. So if we could come up with two masks, and the donations for the other, we would have three masks for each student."