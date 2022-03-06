Churches around central Iowa voice messages of support for Cornerstone Church

After a deadly shooting at Cornerstone Church in Ames, other Iowa churches have posted statements of solidarity, support and sorrow.

AMES, Iowa — A deadly shooting Thursday night killed two Iowa State University students who were attending a college ministry at Cornerstone Church in Ames. Now, churches in Ames and within The Salt Network are posting messages of grief and support for the Cornerstone group on social media.

Veritas Church in Cedar Rapids and Cottage Grove Church in Des Moines both shared Cornerstone's original statement with the same brief comment, which read in part: "Psalm 34:18 says, 'The Lord is near to the brokenhearted'. Right now, we are brokenhearted and we need God to draw near to us."

Veritas and Cottage Grove are fellow host churches for The Salt Company, an organization of college Christian ministries including Cornerstone.

"We mourn with our brothers and sisters in Ames. Join us in praying for the victims and the church family at Cornerstone Church of Ames," Cottage Grove Church in Des Moines posted to Facebook.

Candeo Church in Cedar Falls, another Salt Network church, grieved the events in Ames on social media.

"We are beyond heartbroken by the events that happened last night at Cornerstone, our sister church in Ames, as three people were killed in the parking lot on the first night of Summer Salt Company," Candeo Church wrote on Instagram. "Join us in prayer as we grieve and lament with our network family. Pray for all those involved, especially the families of the victims."

"We are grieving with and praying for our sending church," wrote Embassy Church, a Salt Company host in Bloomington, Ind. The Salt Company in Columbia, Mo. posted: "Join us in prayer for our Salt family in Iowa."

"Please pray for our network church," Story Hill Church in Lawrence, Kan. wrote on Instagram.

CrossRoad Baptist Church, located just down the street from Cornerstone, also posted a lengthy message of support and call for its own members to do what they can to help:

"We mourn today with our brothers and sister at Cornerstone and the Ames community as we learned of the tragic loss of life last night. They have our full support in the days ahead. We are committed to prayer and providing care in any way that we can. We ask our CrossRoad family to lift up the students, families, friends, and leaders of those involved to our Heavenly Father asking Him to do what only He can do - provide healing,hope, reconciliation, grace, peace, and mercy in the midst of tragedy."

Harvest Vineyard Church, also located in Ames, shared the following:

"Our hearts are breaking in the wake of tonight's shooting. Please join us in praying for all those impacted in the Ames community and our brothers and sisters in Christ at Cornerstone Church. Come, Lord Jesus!"