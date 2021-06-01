Creston receives thousands of dollars in grant to restore railroad station

Over 40 trains, each day, pass on the railroads next to the railroad depot that was built in 1899.

CRESTON, Iowa — The city of Creston is getting $114,800 from the state to restore the railroad depot.

Over 40 trains, each day, pass on the railroads next to the railroad depot that was built in 1899.

Mike Taylor, the Creston city administrator, said 4,000 people get on and off the trains each year and the exterior of the building is in need of rehabilitation.

"The grant just means that the taxpayers won’t have to have any of their tax money go to that work," explained Taylor.

He said the roof and windows need fixed. Along with the crevasses between the bricks that need refilled. The damage is caused by Iowa winters.

“It gets in there and it cracks just like ice does on a road and it breaks the road up. It would eventually do the same thing," said Taylor. "If it wasn’t done it could lose strength.”

Six years ago, 40 percent of the building was repaired.

“This stuff, if done correctly, will last years and years. I’m talking probably 30, 40 years. It will be here a lot longer than I will be," he said.