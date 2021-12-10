City of Des Moines honors heroes who saved life of runner during DAM to DSM race

Before the assistance of the heroes, Brian Huber was pulseless and not breathing for nearly four minutes.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Tuesday, the City of Des Moines recognized a doctor and two nurses for their heroic actions in saving an EMC DAM to DSM runner who collapsed during the race back in August.

Brian Huber of Waukee collapsed shortly after passing the halfway point of the 20K race on Aug. 28. Close by was Dr. Tom Benzoni who saw Huber fall to the ground.

Benzoni immediately responded with chest compressions, with assistance quickly followed by Stephanie Auxier and Jeanette Wiese. The actions of the trio, paired with the immediate response from other first responders, gave Huber the fighting chance he needed.

The ceremony happened at the Des Moines Fire Administration Building.

"There's nothing that my wife or family, that I, can say to thank you enough for everything you did. I know it's years of training," said Huber. "I know it's dedication to what you do and I know that there's tough days as a first responder, but that day you guys made a difference and I will be forever grateful."

Honors were also given to the following people who were directly involved in saving Huber's life:

Senior Officer Steve Walters from the Des Moines Police Department. Captain Linda Sommerfeld, Fire Engineer Frank Celsi, Firefighter Matt Burke, Paramedic Doug Vogel, Firefighter Zach Dunham, Lieutenant Jamie Sauter, Firefighter Russ Reames, and Fire Engineer Marc Nielsen from the Des Moines Fire and Rescue Station 7. Assistant Chief of EMS Robert Zeis, Firefighter/Paramedic (PA) Amanda Sieve, EMT Nikki Holderman, EMT Kevin Pyles, and Firefighter/EMT TJ Aherns from the Saylor Township Fire Department and Sgt. Anthony Ferlitsch from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.