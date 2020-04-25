Davenport man raises money for healthcare workers with pizza and running

Running 100 miles is definitely a good way to burn off 100 pieces of pizza, too.

Could you eat 24 pieces of pizza in one day? And then 76 more over the course of a week? And also run 100 miles? One Davenport man did.

That's what Steve Froeschle did to raise money for area health workers.

He started a GoFundMe page and asked for pledges for every piece of pizza and mile run.

Those pledges turned out to total over $3000 in seven days and turned into 100 pieces of pizza and 100 miles.

With the money, Froeschle bought tons of gift cards and donated them to the Genesis Foundation to hand out to healthcare workers.