Des Moines Black Lives Matter, the Supply Hive give free school supplies to families in need

Organizers say they had enough supplies to get 200 students covered, and estimate they saw at least 100 come through.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sunday, Des Moines families had the opportunity to grab some free school supplies.

Des Moines Black Lives Matter, in partnership with the Supply Hive, held a back-to-school event at Edmunds Elementary in which families could come get free supplies in a socially-distanced manner.

Organizers say the event was a big success.

"We've been out in the community this past week with some meals and aiding however we can," Supply Hive co-founder Zakariyah Hill said. "We're trying to end the week on a bright note with everybody with a smile on their face and I think that was achieved today, "