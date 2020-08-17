Des Moines Black Lives Matter, the Supply Hive give free school supplies to families in need

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sunday, Des Moines families had the opportunity to grab some free school supplies.
Des Moines Black Lives Matter, in partnership with the Supply Hive, held a back-to-school event at Edmunds Elementary in which families could come get free supplies in a socially-distanced manner.
Organizers say the event was a big success.
"We've been out in the community this past week with some meals and aiding however we can," Supply Hive co-founder Zakariyah Hill said. "We're trying to end the week on a bright note with everybody with a smile on their face and I think that was achieved today, "
There were enough supplies for 200 students, over half of which is estimated to have gone, according to organizers. They also plan on donating whatever supplies they have left over somewhere in the local community.