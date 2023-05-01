Summer 2023: Here are the free reading programs available at central Iowa libraries and bookstores

Iowa kids are out of school for the year, or will be soon. Learn about the summer programs across the metro to keep them reading.

IOWA, USA — School is out for Iowa school kids, and keeping their minds engaged during the months-long break in their education can be tough.

Below is a list of free reading programs that people of all ages can take part in for the summer.

Have a suggestion or addition to the list? Email us at news@weareiowa.com or send us a text at 515-457-1026!

Altoona Public Library

There's something for everyone in the Altoona Public Library summer reading program. The library has separate programs for toddlers, children, teens and adults, each with their own unique rules and prizes.

The program runs through July 31. You can pick up a reading log from the library itself (700 8th St SW).

Ames Public Library

The Ames Public Library's summer reading program runs from June 1 to Aug. 22. You can sign up through the Beanstack app or use this printable version.

Readers of all ages can fill out a circle each time they read for 20 minutes. Participants will earn prizes along the way and can enter into a prize drawing at the end.

Ankeny Kirkendall Public Library

The Ankeny Kirkendall Public Library has a reading program for people of all ages. "Get Your Paws on a Good Book" will last from June 1 to July 31.

Readers can complete 18 literacy-related activities. For each activity they complete, they will be entered into a drawing for a grand prize.

Participants can sign up for a free Beanstack account to keep track of their progress electronically. They also offer a free downloadable paper log.

To celebrate the end of the program, all registered participants are invitd to the Summer Finale Pool Party at Cascade Falls Aquatic Center on Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 7:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Bondurant Public Library

The Bondurant Community Library's summer reading program started June 5 and ends on July 31. They have separate programs for preschoolers, children (ages 4-12), teenagers (ages 13-17) and adults. You can register online through the READsquared app or website.

Participants will keep track of the days they read and earn a badge for each week in which they read for at least four days. Kids 12 and under automatically earn prizes each week, while those 13 and up are entered into random prize drawings. Everyone has a chance to win the grand prize drawing.

As an added bonus, participants who register on READsquared and track their reading all 8 weeks will receive a free t-shirt.

Clive Public Library

The Clive Public Library's summer reading program is open to kids aged 0-18, and those who want to participate can pick up their slips and logs at the library.

Kids can complete the log to win a variety of prizes depending on their age group, including coupons for free meals, toys, electronics and gaming systems.

Des Moines Public Library

The Des Moines Public Library is once again hosting its Summer Reading Challenge. As of June 5, newborn through kids in grade five and grades six through 10 can sign up for this summer reading program and receive a new book and a paper activity log. Turn the activity log in by Aug. 5 to win a small prize.

Kids can complete a variety of activities for the log, including reading for themselves, reading to relatives and attending any of the Des Moines Public Library's other free events.

For adults, the library introduced the DMPL Summer Checkout Challenge. Readers who complete the challenge will receive a free sticker and an an entry into the grand prize drawing. The challenge can be completed multiple times to receive multiple entries! Download the form here or pick up a copy from the library.

Dog-Eared Books

Kids and adults can get in on the literary fun with Dog-Eared Books this summer. As of May 27, kids can pick up a Cheesy Summer Reading Challenge booklet from the bookstore with the purchase of an age-appropriate book.

From there, kids can use the calendar to track their reading minutes each day. If they reach their goal by Sept. 4, they can visit Great Plains Sauce & Dough for a free pizza.

Adults have a reading challenge of their own: the Dog Days of Summer Reading Challenge. Purchase a book and pick up a bingo board from Dog-Eared Books. Complete a bingo by Sept. 4 to win a $10 Dog-Eared Books gift card.

Grimes Public Library

The Grimes Public Library's summer reading program started June 1 and will run through July 31. Participants of all ages keep track of their reading using Beanstack or with a paper calendar from the library. By signing up, you earn a free book!

For every 10 days of reading, participants can earn a coupon or a small prize, as well as an entry into the Grand Prize raffle.

Johnston Public Library

The Johnston Public Library is running three summer reading programs: one for kids, one for teenagers and one for adults. All programs run from May 30 to July 30.

Participants in the kids program can fill in a spot on their log and collect prizes for every 30 minutes read or every listed activity completed. All you have to do to participate is fill out the log.

For the teen program, you can pick up or download the log with the instructions on their website. Participants can track their minutes or pages read, or complete some other book-related activities. If they complete 500 minutes read or pages read, they can stop by the library to get their first prize. Keep going to continue to earn bonus raffle tickets.

If you're interested in the adult summer reading program, pick up a log at the library or download the brochure. is also May 28-July 31. Adults can read or listen to a book, attend an adult program at the library, or complete a quiz or trivia page to earn prizes. Events are listed on their log sheet. For each completed activity, they can earn one prize entry ticket into the JPL Adult Summer Readnig prize drawings.

Pella Public Library

At the Pella Public Library, there are separate summer reading programs for kids 0 to 2 years, 2 to Pre-K, kindergarten through fifth grade and fifth grade through high school.

Participants keep track of how much and how often they read, or complete literacy activities, and are eligible to either win prizes or be entered into the grand prize drawing at the end of the summer.

Reading in Public is getting in on the summer reading challenge fun with versions for middle-grade, young adult and adult readers. Pick up a bingo card from the store and get to reading.

To complete the bingo, you have to read books that correspond to the prompts on each square. Once you've finished a row, or multiple, turn your sheet into the store by Aug. 20 to get a free drink and to be entered into a prize drawing.

Urbandale Public Library

The Urbandale Public Library is running its annual summer reading challenge. It started on June 1 and continues through Aug. 1. If you or your kids want to participate, you can sign up through Beanstack, or download or pick up a paper log. All you have to do is log what days you read during the summer and for how long.

Anyone under the age of 18 can earn a free book and an entry in the grand prize drawings once they've completed 15 and 30 days of reading. Adults can earn a book sale voucher at 15 and 30 days of reading.

Waukee Public Library

The Waukee Public Library's summer reading program "Read Through Time" is available for kids, teens and adults alike. You can sign up using Beanstack or use a paper log.

Kids and teens can track whether they've read at least 15 minutes each day, and adults whether they've read at all that day. Kids and teen can earn prizes for every 10 days of reading and are entered into the grand prize drawing, while adults are entered into a separate grand prize drawing.

West Des Moines Public Library

The West Des Moines Public Library offers Summer Escape: Summer Reading Club, open to kids and adults alike. This program started May 22 and will continue through July 29.