Des Moines City Council votes against abortion resolution work session

The proposed resolution would prohibit the city from using its funds to release or store any reproductive information to employers and agencies.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council voted 5-2 against moving an abortion resolution to a work session.

Councilmember Josh Mandelbaum's proposed resolution would prohibit the city of Des Moines from using its funds to release or store any abortion or reproductive information to employers and agencies.

Mandelbaum shared his disappointment regarding how Mayor Frank Cownie recognized fellow council member Joe Gatto first before any other councilmember.

"Gatto was the only member of our council who is explicitly anti-choice," Mandelbaum said. "And to frame this around someone who was anti-choice and just doesn't want to deal with this, because he's in line with what Governor Reynolds wants to do, I think that's problematic."

Councilmember Connie Boesen told Local 5 she believes this proposal isn't a city issue, saying the proposal was not within the city's jurisdiction.

Mandelbaum respectfully disagrees.

"This resolution was focused explicitly on things that are direct city actions, benefits for our employees, how we use city resources and investigations and city non discrimination ordinances," Mandelbaum said.

Mandelbaum plans to keep the conversation going. He shared that he is persistent on continuing this work for his community.