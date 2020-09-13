Des Moines Playhouse streaming shows this weekend

The Playhouse is streaming two of their drive-in shows from over the summer this weekend; and this was the perfect weekend to do it.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Live theatre has been hard to come by these days, but the Des Moines Playhouse has found ways to make it work.

Over the course of the summer, the Playhouse has been putting on a series of drive-in shows in their parking lot, which people could watch from lawn chairs or from their cars and listen in to via FM radio.

Those are now done. But if you couldn't find the time to see them while they happened, you're in luck.

The Playhouse will be streaming two of their shows, "Rounding Third" and "The Roommate", on their website this weekend only.

This weekend, Sept. 11-13, was orginally scheduled to be the weekend the Playhouse opened its 102nd season, but COVID-19 forced other plans. To honor the season that couldn't happen, there's no better weekend to replay those shows.

"This was the weekend to do it," Playhouse Executive Director David Kilpatrick said. "Sort of a celebration of a season that never was, but will be again."