Now in service | Fire Station 11 opens in Des Moines

The newest station in the 4000 block of East 42nd Street will help improve fire protection and response time in the rapidly growing area.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new fire station in Iowa's capital city officially opened on Monday with the promise of improved fire protection and response times for the fast-growing area of the city.

Des Moines city leaders and fire personnel commemorated the opening of Fire Station 11 Monday. The new station is located at 4150 East 42nd Street.

"This is a significant day in public safety for our residents,” said Mayor Frank Cownie in a press release. “Fire Station 11 will allow us to better serve one of the fastest-growing areas of Des Moines by enhancing the already excellent fire protection we provide."

Construction for Fire Station 11 started back in August 2019 following the demolition of the former Relax Inn motel. The project continued to progress that year with help from funding for firefighter staffing through Local Option Sales and Service Tax revenue.

In total, the project cost the city $8 million to complete.

The three-acre site of the station uses highly energy-efficient materials and systems, according to the city. It is intended to be LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified.

“Fire Station 11 also has advanced design elements to keep our firefighters safe when they return from an emergency call involving hazardous environments or substances,” said Fire Chief John TeKippe in a press release. “I am grateful to our firefighters who worked with the team to develop a station and system to keep our hundreds of firefighters as safe as possible and will serve as a model when we begin upgrading our other fire stations.”