Halloween on the Hill returns after a pandemic hiatus

DES MOINES, Iowa — After a two-year pandemic pause, Sherman Hill's Halloween on the Hill has returned for 2022.

The Halloween night event features all sorts of spooky sights and sounds for all ages to enjoy Monday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

"Visitors can expect to see lots of creatures, Imperial Stormtroopers, Medieval knights, zombie spiders, Freddy Kruger roaming the streets, a full-size pirate ship, live performances of Thriller, and much more," the event's website says.

The event is free, but organizers encourage attendees to bring non-perishable foods, other needed items or donations to support the DMARC food pantry.

Organizers will give attendees that drop off a donation a map and information to guide guests to the spookiest displays. There will be five different collection points of donated goods across Sherman Hill.

Hot chocolate and other items will be sold, with proceeds going to the nonprofit organization Beacon of Life.

Streets will be closed in Sherman Hill to facilitate pedestrian travel. Attendees will be encouraged to park on the east side of Sherman Hill in the UnityPoint Health parking lots and garage.

If you'd like to donate money ahead of the event or after the fact, online donations will be open until Nov. 14 here.