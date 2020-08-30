'Back the Blue' rally held in Des Moines Saturday

The event was held near the police station downtown to honor the work police officers do every day.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturday, Iowans came to downtown Des Moines to "back the blue."

A rally was held in support of the Des Moines Police Department near the police station downtown.

Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert says he was moved by all those who showed, and gave his officers a lot of credit for the work they do.

"There have been a lot of long hours, a lot of trying times for those that work here and across the country, and that pressure is felt by their families," Wingert said.

"But having the support like we have here today is what inspires us to get up and put that badge on every single day, and go out there and do our very best."