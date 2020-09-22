Des Moines Metro Opera had years-long correspondence with Ruth Bader Ginsburg

A longtime advocate for the arts, the late Supreme Court Justice kept a close eye on DMMO's seasons the last four years of her life.

INDIANOLA, Iowa — The late Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an advocate for so much throughout her long and accomplished career. Among those was the arts and, in particular, opera.

Michael Egel, General and Artistic Director of the Des Moines Metro Opera, first heard Ginsburg speak on opera in Washington D.C. back in 2015. He then decided to take a gamble and send her a letter with some gifts attached.

Egel did not hear back the first time, but after sending a second letter in early 2016, he heard back within two weeks. Their correspondence continued through last month.

As a result, Ginsburg's death hit Egel in a different way than most.

"I like to think she was my pen pal," Egel said.

"When it was announced on the news that she was dealing with recurrences of cancer, I got kind of sad because I thought 'that's my pen pal.' I want to see her get well not just for the sake of the country, but also because I want to keep that correspondence with her."

We join in mourning the loss of one of the world's most revered opera lovers, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Over the past few years, our General Director had the immense privilege of corresponding with Justice Ginsburg about her love of opera (shared below).



Rest In Peace, RBG. pic.twitter.com/lnBoG02FiX — DesMoinesMetroOpera (@DesMoinesOpera) September 19, 2020

Ginsburg was always a lover of opera, so much so that she even made a cameo in a professional production. An opera was also written about her disagreements with fellow Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, who died back in 2016.

She never made it to Indianola to see a production in person, but Egel said Ginsburg always kept a close eye on what DMMO was up to.

"She responded in detail," Egel said. "She took note of who was singing, and the unusual repertoire we would sometimes program that she hadn't been aware of but wanted to see. It's clear that she was paying attention to what I was putting in front of her."

Based on his experiences writing Ginsburg, he said in confidence that her love for the law and love for the opera went hand in hand.