'Des Moines Moms' Facebook group looks to support families ahead of holidays

DES MOINES, Iowa — Inflation isn't projected to slow down holiday spending on a national level, but some families in the Des Moines metro are still feeling the financial strain of the holiday season.

The National Retail Federation predicts retail sales this November and December are expected to grow 6-8% more than 2021's seasonal sales.

For those unable to curb inflation, Katie Patterson — creator of the Facebook group "Des Moines Moms" — is looking to use her Facebook community to share support this holiday season.

"There's a lot of moms out there that are worried about what their Christmases or other holidays are gonna look like for their children this year," Patterson said. "And I, we, don't want the children to have those experiences."

"But we also don't want the moms to have those anxious experiences, because mom-ing is hard enough the way that it is," Patterson added.

She said what was once a small Facebook support group has turned into a community of women in Des Moines helping each other through difficult times.

According to Patterson, any time she approves a post of someone asking for help, within seconds, people are commenting to pitch in.

"Knowing that I built a group that fosters those types of relationships and support — from stranger to stranger even — not only speaks volumes for our group, but really speaks volumes for our city," Patterson said.