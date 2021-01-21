Organizations partner to replenish Des Moines trees, honor loved ones

The program aims to help get Des Moines Parks and Recreation's 4,000-plus acres of green space looking similar to what it looked like before August 2020.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Friends of Des Moines Parks, along with Des Moines Parks and Recreation, have partnered to replenish the area's damaged canopy caused by the August derecho and honor a loved one through their new Memorial Tree program.

Sarah Lohmeier, the executive director for Friends of DSM Parks, said the program aims to help the Des Moines' over 4,000 acres of green space look similar to what it looked like before the storm.

"We had to remove, I think, it was like 300 hundred large trees [because of the derecho]," Lohmeier said.

"It's changed the landscape of our park system forever. So to try to be able and reverse some of that hopefully bring back some of the beautiful shade ... that would be great."

In addition to the large trees, crews had to cut down some smaller ones because they were becoming a safety hazard for the public with limbs hanging or not seeming healthy after the storm.

To help replace those trees, the two groups are looking for the public's help with replacing them.

The first people involved in helping jumpstart the replenishment process are a family who bought a tree to honor Leon Johnsrud.

Jackie Gordon, Johnsrud's daughter, said the gift was appreciated and a great way to remember her father who was loving and who appreciated parks.

"It's beautiful. You can go visit the tree [in] you know, different seasons, and it's a heartwarming gift of life you know."

Gordon also noted the tree will be a symbol that keeps her dad's memory alive.

"It's a nice legacy that'll go on for generations, and future generations can visit and remember," Gordon said. "It's just a different perspective from going to the, let's say gravesite and remembering him there."

The tree for Johnsrud has not been planted yet, but Lohmeier said it will be planted in the spring.

The public has 20 choices of trees to choose from to honor their loved ones, and can be purchased for $500 each.