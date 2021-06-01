Capital City Pride's '30 Days of Pride' celebration kicks off

In lieu of a three-day festival, the Capital City Pride Board of Directors decided to expand the celebration over the entire month to keep folks safe from COVID-19.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Pride Month is finally here, and Capital City Pride is ready to celebrate the month as safely as possible.

The LGBTQ organization is switching from its normal three-day festival to a month-long celebration to keep folks safe as the COVID-19 pandemic dwindles.

"30 Days of Pride" will showcase more than 30 events over the month across Des Moines. Events will vary between in-person and virtual, and all of the favorites, like the Pet Parade and Pride Parade, will still be held.

Last March when the organization announced the modified celebrations, Board President Jennifer Carruthers said she hoped social distancing and masks wouldn't need to be required.

The Opening Ceremony was hosted on Facebook Live at 7 p.m. Tuesday to kick off the month-long celebration. The last event of the month is the Drag King show. That'll be held at Wooly's on June 30.