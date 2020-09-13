Des Moines Public Library offering up internet to community

While the buildings are still closed to the public, they are allowing computer use by appointment, with masks required.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Public Library has kept their locations closed to the general public for the last several months because of COVID-19, but those needing internet are in luck.

The DMPL has implemented a few new programs for people to take advantage of amid the pandemic, including offering free internet usage to anyone who needs it.

Public computers are available for use at the downtown location by appointment only. Appointments can be made for any time from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Masks are required in the building.

The program was started up on June 22, and has been going ever since.

"We understood that access to the internet and a public computer is a very essential service to a lot of people in this community who used our library," DMPL Community Engagement Supervisor Tim Paluch said.