Afghan refugees settling in to permanent housing in need of items like paper towels, dish soap and Kleenex

Des Moines Refugee Support says they are looking for specific donations through its Amazon Wishlist.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DES MOINES, Iowa — A central Iowa organization has reached a big milestone.

Des Moines Refugee Support announced on Facebook that 10 Afghan families have made it to their permanent housing.

The organization is looking for specific donations of items through its Amazon Wishlist.

Some of the items include toiletries, first aid kits, small electronics like food processors and laundry detergent.

Des Moines Refugee Support shared some of the other ways you can help: