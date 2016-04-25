Disability Rights Iowa looking for new board members

Iowa residents with a disability, or family member with a disability, are invited to apply.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Disability Rights Iowa (DRI) is looking for community members to serve on their Board of Directors.

The nonprofit provides legal representation for Iowans with disabilities.

Individuals interested in applying must be a resident of Iowa with a disability, or have a family member with a disability. Iowans across the state, from every community, are welcome to apply.

According to DRI, applicants should have an interest in protecting the rights of people with disabilities and other marginalized groups. They should also have a commitment to furthering DRI's mission and values.

New board members will begin their term in January 2024. The term will last for three years, with the option to serve for a second term.