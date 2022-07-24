DMARC Religious Leadership Camp educates about different faiths

Participants also got to create their own short videos about why their own religious practices are so important for them.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines Area Religious Council program is giving young people from around the Midwest a chance to see their neighborhood in a whole new way.

In DMARC's Interfaith Leadership Camp, sixteen students spent July 20-24 touring religious temples in Des Moines and learning about faith straight from the worshipers themselves.

"Not only have we been able to visit lecture halls and be able to learn over a whiteboard setting, but also actually going to be involved in the culture and the religion itself," said camper Ryan Sherman.

But it's not all sightseeing — campers wrote and produced their own short videos talking about why their own faith is so important to them.

Fatah Hassan, a Muslim student from Waukee, shared a story about donating to a family in need.

"I just focused on how Islam has five basic pillars, and the one pillar I'm focused on is zakat, which is charity. I'm just making a video about my experiences with that," Hassan said.

On Sunday, July 24, campers got to screen their videos for friends and family at Drake University's Sussman Theatre.

For the campers, what they learned from each other goes far beyond faith.

"Getting involved with other cultures is one of the best ways to learn not just about other religions, but food, culture and mathematics, even geography," Sherman said. "So I feel like traveling and getting to know other people in their religions is very different and very important to benefit the society as a whole."