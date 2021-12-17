'Dogtown Chromatic' aims to light up the Des Moines neighborhood

Invest DSM is creating a light show in Dogtown to help attract people to the area this winter to help out businesses.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Invest DSM is looking to attract people to the Dogtown Bussiness District this winter through a light show they are putting on.

Amber Lynch, the executive director of the organization, said this light show is being called Dogtown Chromatic.

The show will transform the outside of businesses on University Avenue between 23 and 24 Streets with thousands of lights. The light show that Lynch referenced as one-of-a-kind will also be interactive and have music.

"One of the things we really hope is that this lighting installation gets people to come back to support their local business here, and reminds them that Dogtown is a fun destination within the Des Moines Community," Lynch said.

One business owner who is excited about this attraction, is Jeff Bruning, co-owner of Lucky Horse Beer and Burgers.

He opened the restaurant in July of 2020. He said opening in the pandemic his sales initially fluctuated, but have since started to steadily rise.

However, he said the reason he is excited about the light show, is that he's noticed during certain times of the year things slow down.

"There's a lot of traffic of people coming from the college, but not only from the university students but also faculty, and you know they all kind of go off and take their J-term and things kind of slow down a little bit," Burning said.

We've kept the kiddos in mind with plenty for them to do! We can't wait to see the whole fam TOMORROW! Posted by Dogtown Chromatic on Friday, December 17, 2021

And the light show is funded through a grant from Wells Fargo and will run through the end of the winter season.

Micah Kiel, community relations at Wells Fargo, said the lights will highlight holidays such as Christmas, but also other cultures.

"These lights are not just going to be Christmas they're going to be colors that represent Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa Chinese New Year going into February," Kiel said.

And Bruning said he also hopes this life does more than bring people back to the neighborhood.

"I think it's rejuvenating it's a relook at the Dogtown neighborhood," Bruning noted.

The light show will begin on December 18. The ceremony to kick it off starts at 5 p.m. The street will be closed off and there will be a performance from a local group like Isiserettes.