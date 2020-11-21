Downtown Farmers' Market holds first day of winter drive-through events

The market had more than 40 vendors which is a decrease from what they've seen in past years, but the Farmers' Market director Kelly Foss says they're making the most of what they can.

"This year the holidays are going to look quite a bit different than we are used to seeing and this drive-thru farmer's market is no different. Our customers have been very receptive to the idea of shopping from their vehicle," said Foss. "I think customers who are a little more concerned about being out in the public areas are just a lot more comfortable shopping this way. We are having customers wear their masks and our vendors are as well."