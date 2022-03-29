Downtown Des Moines hoping to see activity return to pre-pandemic levels

The Greater Des Moines Partnership released a study that talks about ways to help the downtown area grow.

DES MOINES, Iowa — When the COVID pandemic hit downtown Des Moines in 2020, activity in the area began to suffer.

Now, the Greater Des Moines Partnership wants to move it forward and make the area vibrant again.

Partnership COO Tiffany Tauscheck said the organization did a 5,200-participant Workforce Trends & Occupancy Study as a way to help the city and downtown area.

The study focused on a variety of areas, but some included topics like what workers placed value on, the work-life balance and ways to get the downtown moving again.

According to Tauscheck, one thing the study revealed was people like memorable events. And that's something they have started implementing.

"What we know is that creating those memorable experiences, again those cultural events those socialization opportunities outdoor recreation is really a draw," Tauscheck said. "And in fact, we've been leaning into pop-up activations."

She mentioned those activations have been helping to draw in more crowds which is good because they are helping downtown reach crowd levels not seen in a while.

"We've seen 74 percent of our pre-pandemic levels," Tauscheck said.

She noted those crowds will help support local shops and restaurants. However, one aspect that's been missing from downtown is the employees.

The study shows results of downtown employees and the work hybrid model they prefer, which is 40% in the office and 60% at home.

Tauscheck noted if more employees were downtown, they would be able to help support more places. However, that may be difficult because some of the larger employers coming back have hybrid models that do not require too much in-person time.

Megan Garrett, the public relations manager for Wellmark, said their employees returned to the office Monday:

"The process to bring employees back will occur over the course of the next four weeks. While all leaders have been in the office two days per week since November, individual contributors will return to the office for a minimum of one day a week. We will gather employee feedback and make any additional determinations on the hybrid work model after July 1."

Dotdash Meredith will follow a similar pattern:

"Dotdash Meredith leadership announced an updated target for the companywide return to the workplace: the week of April 4, 2022, with a hybrid schedule. All our offices, including Des Moines, are open for employees who would like to come in. Dotdash Meredith remains committed to its efforts to protect the health and safety of all employees, clients, and visitors and continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and adjust as needed. We love being part of the Des Moines community and are excited to welcome our friends and neighbors back downtown," Dotdash Meredith spokesperson.

Though those employees returning downtown at least once a week will help businesses, Tauscheck said getting downtown shops and restaurants the business they use to see, will be a challenge but it's one they are trying to beat.