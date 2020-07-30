Downtown Farmers' Market to host 'Drive-Thru Bite-Size Market' starting in early August

It'll take place each Saturday at the Iowa State Capitol complex parking lot each Saturday starting Aug. 8.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Farmers markets fans in the Des Moines metro will soon have a unique option to enjoy this tradition.

Organizers for the Downtown Farmers Market announced Thursday a drive-thru option. Called 'The Bite-Size Market,' it'll be at the Iowa State Capitol complex parking lot at East 13th and East Grand Avenue, starting Aug. 8.

It runs through Oct. 31.

Leaders in a release said people can pre-order produce, meat, eggs, cheese and more through the Drive-Through Online Marketplace in advance. They can pick-up specific purchased items at The Bite-Size Drive-Through Market the following Saturday.

All vendors and staff will be required to wear masks.

Here are some of the safety precautions being taken, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vendors and staff members will be required to wear a face covering and gloves.

Adequate space to ensure vendors can stay 6-feet apart and not gather in groups.

Customers will remain in their vehicles. Vendors will provide items to the customers.

There will be a main entrance point for vehicles to drive-through and pick up their Online Marketplace pre-ordered items.

Pre-sales will be done via the Drive-Through Online Marketplace. This online system is coming soon. On-site sales are also available.

The Drive-Through Online Marketplace virtual system will be released soon.