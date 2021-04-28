Students hold vigil for Ellsworth Community College student who died in accidental drowning

The student is 21-year-old Robert Givens Jr., a freshman student-athlete. The incident happened Tuesday night, according to the Hardin County Sheriff's Office.

IOWA FALLS, Iowa — The Ellsworth Community College campus community lost one of its own on Tuesday night following an accidental drowning.

The student is 21-year-old Robert Givens Jr., a freshman student-athlete at Ellsworth.

According to the Hardin County Sheriff's office, a witness called 911 after the individual saw a man in distress after jumping into the Iowa River Tuesday around 6:20 p.m.

Emergency crews searched the river for about three hours, recovering the body of Givens Jr. He was pronounced dead.

“We are heartbroken about the loss. This tragedy is felt by all,” said Martin Reimer, Provost of Ellsworth Community College. “The entire college community is struck with feelings of sadness and disbelief today after losing one of our own.”