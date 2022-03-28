Des Moines businesses celebrate Elton John's birthday, tour stop with custom cake and plaque

Two Des Moines businesses came together to commemorate Elton John's tour stop in Des Moines with a plaque and a birthday cake.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A pair of Des Moines businesses celebrated Elton John's tour stop in Des Moines with some custom gifts.

The legendary singer and composer visited Wells Fargo Arena for the last time as a stop on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour on Saturday, a date that immediately followed his 75th birthday on Friday.

Commemorating both occasions, two Des Moines businesses worked with the music venue to mark the event with two pieces of their own.

Sift n Sprinkle, a bakery, made Elton John a birthday cake.

The two-layer vanilla cake had blackberry lavender filling in the bottom, chocolate with roasted cherry filling above and was topped with the bakery's signature macarons.

"I made a cake for maybe the most famous singer on the planet," the bakery wrote on Facebook. "I made a cake for one of the most talented people I can think of."

I made a birthday cake for Sir Elton John. 🤯🤯🤯 I made a cake for maybe the most famous singer on the planet. I made a... Posted by Sift n Sprinkle on Saturday, March 26, 2022

Sticks Object Art & Furniture built a plaque honoring the legendary singer's final tour and birthday.

"We are so honored to have been able to create a Sticks birthday gift for him," they wrote on social media.