Gift-giving organization robbed Monday night, but presents are still on the way for those grieving during the holidays

EveryStep's mission is to provide 12 gifts to people who are experiencing their first holiday after a loss of a loved one. Some of those gifts were stolen.

DES MOINES, Iowa — EveryStep is an organization that prepares around 660 gifts for grieving community members during the holiday season.

Ashley Mori said when she arrived at the Wearhouse Tuesday morning, over 50 of those gifts had been stolen.

"Got here this morning and noticed that the boxes were kind of everywhere and that items were missing, and it looked like somebody had broken in," Mori said. "So we had contacted the police. And we walked the building and found out that several of our items were missing. Also, our cars or vehicles, and a lot of electronic devices that we were using for the event."

These gifts are for people who have lost a loved one and are going through the holiday season without them for the first time. Something volunteer Jane Flanagan knows all too well as she lost someone this year herself.

"Well I think it's can be incredibly sad and depressing for people...it's just a simple you know, a simple gesture that can be can mean so much," Flanagan said.

A gesture that CEO Tray Wade is persistent about following through despite the circumstances.

"I think that resiliency is what makes every step really special, what makes this program really special. It was just on full display here today, not only with our staff but with just wonderful volunteers who come and give their effort and time," Wade said. "And, you know, we're going to make sure that that we don't miss a beat and that we're able to deliver more gearboxes than ever this year."