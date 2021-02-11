Fallen Heroes | Remembering two Iowa officers killed in the line of duty

Ofc. Justin Martin and Sgt. Tony Beminio were shot and killed while on patrol on Nov. 1, 2016.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Five years ago, Ofc. Justin Martin of the Urbandale Police Department and Sgt. Tony Beminio of the Des Moines Police Department were killed in the line of duty.

Their lives are remembered by friends, family and fellow officers across the state Tuesday.

"Today and every day we are reminded of the integrity that Officer Justin Martin displayed throughout his life; a constant reminder of the oath we swore to our community and of the sacrifice he made while doing so," Urbandale PD wrote on Facebook.

Des Moines Police Department remembered Sgt. Tony Beminio and his legacy, saying "He had a smile that could light up a room."

"He was a very great co-worker and a great friend," Det. Chad McFarling said.