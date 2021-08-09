Altoona gym raising money for Ronald McDonald House during Cy-Hawk Week

All money donated will go to the Ronald McDonald House in Des Moines. You can also donate via Venmo: @FXBAltoona.

ALTOONA, Iowa — As everyone prepares for the Cy-Hawk football game Saturday, many are dealing with a house divided. But an Altoona gym is encouraging their members and other local businesses to come together as a house united.

A couple years ago, Farrell's eXtreme Bodyshaping started a "Penny War" for the Ronald McDonald House in Des Moines. It raised over $1,100.

"A lot of smack talk going back and forth," said David Shilling, the gym's owner and manager.

This year, with the Cyclones and Hawkeyes set for a top-10 matchup, Farrell's is bringing back the friendly fundraising competition: The side that donates more money gets their flag flown for the entire football season.

Some even have firsthand experience with where the money is going.

"His family was up at Mayo [Clinic] for months and the Ronald McDonald House was a godsend," Meghan, one member, said about .

"This is a life-changing event and the fact that the Ronald McDonald House has a place for families to stay when your loved one is in the hospital, it's so special to us," she added.

Right now, Farrell's members are showcasing their team spirit during class. But they hope this competitive energy will spread to other local businesses.

"Maybe that positive energy that we had here and doing this would spill over into other locations, small businesses in the state," Shilling said. "Maybe we can do something really big for the Ronald McDonald House."

If you at home would like to donate to make sure your team flag is flown proudly or to give back to the house, you can do so on Venmo: @FXBAltoona.