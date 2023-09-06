'Fishing with the Fuzz' taking place at Easter Lake Saturday

Children 15 years old and younger are invited to learn about fishing and Iowa wildlife with local law enforcement at the event.

The Des Moines Police Department is reeling into summer, with its annual "Fishing with the Fuzz" event taking place Saturday.

Children 15 years old and younger are invited to learn about fishing and Iowa wildlife at Easter Lake in Des Moines.

Bait and poles will be provided. The first 150 children who register will receive a free fishing pole.

The event is run by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Polk County Conservation Board, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Police Activities League.

More information on how to register is at Polk County Conservation's website.

It’s time for our annual Fishing With The Fuzz event! Join @iowadnr , @PolkCCB, US Army Corps of Engineers, and the Police Activities League at Easter Lake this Saturday! Space is limited so call today! pic.twitter.com/agjxZLQkeO — Des Moines Police (@DMPolice) June 5, 2023