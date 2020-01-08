Food drive hoping to keep the community well-fed during pandemic

The Des Moines Izaak Walton League is teaming up with the Food Bank of Iowa.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans receiving unemployment benefits will soon see their checks become $600 lighter as federal COVID-19 unemployment aid expires.

But there are places you can go to keep your fridge full.

The Des Moines Izaak Walton League is inviting you to help your fellow Iowans by donating non-perishable food items or cash to a food drive they're holding to benefit the Food Bank of Iowa.

"As COVID-19 continues, the employment situation is not good. And that means a lot of our friends, neighbors, kids, grandkids ... they're hungry," said Bud Hartley with Des Moines Izaak Walton League. "As a member of this community, it is our responsibility to feed them."