Local nonprofit teaming up with the Des Moines Fire Department to keep Iowans cool

DMFD and IMPACT are asking community members to donate unused air conditioning units and fans to help Des Moines residents stay cool.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Fire Department and IMPACT Community Action Partnership have teamed up to keep local residents cool as temperatures rise — but to do so, they need your help.

The organizations are asking community members to help their neighbors across the metro get through the hot stretch ahead by donating unused air conditioning units and fans.

"So far, we've had 24 fans donated and they're being delivered today," said Terri Spiers, chief development officer for IMPACT. "We're gonna get those out to families just as soon as we can but we need more."

Spiers said there's never too many donations of fans or air conditioners for those in need.

"We have families waiting," Spiers added.

Lieutenant Rick Thomas with the Des Moines Fire Department said one of the worst parts of this week's heat wave is overnight temperatures will have trouble dropping out of the 70s. With temperatures this high, he said it's important to take extra precautions while outside to stay hydrated and cool.

"The elderly people don't necessarily know, they can't tell that they're being overcome by the heat," Thomas said. "And so making sure that they're getting hydrated, getting a break from it. If they can put wet washcloth with maybe some ice in it, put that on the back of their neck."

Older adults are more at risk of heat-related dangers due to a decreased ability to adapt to changes in body temperature.

If you'd like to help fellow Des Moines residents stay cool, drop off an unused (in the box) fan or air conditioner to any one of the 11 Des Moines fire stations.

Here's a list of those stations to see if there's one near you: