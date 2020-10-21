New Des Moines burger joint goes virtual

DES MOINES, Iowa — If you've ever wanted a way to bring a classic burger joint to your living room, one Des Moines man found a way to make it happen.
George's Burger Joint, located in downtown Des Moines, captures the vibe of the classic burger joint. Now, they're jumping forward several decades and going fully virtual, available on both GrubHub and Doordash.
""This is a safe way for people to order food and have it delivered to their house," owner George Formaro said.
Every single item on their menu is something George himself was able to take from his memories of going to burger joints throughout his childhood.