New Des Moines burger joint goes virtual

George's Burger Joint, located in downtown Des Moines, captures the vibe of the classic burger joint. Now, they're jumping forward several decades and going fully virtual, available on both GrubHub and Doordash.

""This is a safe way for people to order food and have it delivered to their house," owner George Formaro said.