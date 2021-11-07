Give back—and get free tickets to see the Iowa Cubs

The Des Moines Area Religious Council says food insecurity is expected to get worse as pandemic benefits expire.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is partnering with the Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC) to combat food insecurity—and give away Iowa Cubs tickets.

Every Sunday home game, you can bring three non-perishable food items to the Local 5 booth at Principal Park in exchange for a free ticket.

Food insecurity is still a pressing issue for Des Moines families, even as the economy starts to recover from the pandemic.

"We've had a lot of people who are turning to food pantries for the first time," said DMARC communications and advocacy manager Luke Elzinga.

At the height of the pandemic, DMARC assisted 58,000 people in central Iowa. One in three of those were children.

In September, various government assistance programs are going away. The eviction moratorium and the 15% increase in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are both expiring.