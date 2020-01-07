Heartland Nationals organizers say 2020 event will be safe despite spread of coronavirus in Iowa

The COVID-19 pandemic isn't stopping thousands of classic vehicles from being showcased.

The 2020 Heartland Nationals by Goodguys is coming to the Iowa State Fairgrounds this weekend.

The annual event will be held July 3-5.

It's a highly-anticipated event, with organizers promising over 4,000 Rods, Customs, Classics, Muscle Cars and Trucks thru 1987.

This year's event is taking place in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under her latest State Public Health Emergency Declaration, Gov. Kim Reynolds said mass gatherings, like the 2020 Heartland Nationals, can go on provided six feet of social distancing "...between each group or individual attending alone."

"95 percent of our event is outdoors," said Goodguys Custom & Rod Association VP of Events Harry Davies. "290 acres to spread out, social distance, enjoy the event."

Organizers released a statement of what they plan to do to keep attendees safe.

"We will be implementing additional and easily accessible sanitation/hand washing stations throughout each venue and disposing of trash more frequently throughout each day.

Additionally, we are urging our event attendees to implement personal responsibility by washing their hands for 20 seconds or longer several times throughout the day, using hand sanitizing products as necessary, avoiding touching your eyes, nose & mouth, trying to avoid as much direct contact with other attendees as possible, covering their mouth with a tissue when coughing and then disposing of the tissu e properly and avoiding attending an event if you are currently sick."

Local 5 spoke with an exhibitor, John Carter, who said he is taking precautions.

"I'm planning to have my mask with me," Carter said.

He said because of how the event is organized, he believes people visiting the show will be careful.

"I just feel that for one event being outside and being spaced out, I felt it'll be a fun event and I think people by now know, they know what social distancing is."

More information about the 2020 Heartland Nationals show is available here.