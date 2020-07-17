Goodwill of Central Iowa putting a pause on donations

DES MOINES, Iowa — If you're planning to donate some items to Goodwill of Central Iowa this weekend, you'll need to hold off.
The organization posted on Facebook that its donation doors are temporarily closed at all locations starting Friday.
"Over the past few weeks we have had an outpouring of support from donors, which has caused our stores and warehouse to reach full capacity," the post reads.
Retail stores are still open, Goodwill said. To find a location near you, click here.
They said they look forward to accepting donations again in the future.
