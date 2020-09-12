Goodwill of Central Iowa still seeking donations during the winter months

"Our mission is to put people back to work and take down barriers to employment," Goodwill of Central Iowa President & CEO Mary Hunter said.

Goodwill of Central Iowa is grateful of people's donations during 2020 to further their goal of helping people find jobs.

When you do shop at their locations, the money goes to its employment services and skill trainings.

"Our mission is to put people back to work and take down barriers to employment," Goodwill of Central Iowa President & CEO Mary Hunter said. "We're doing that through job skills training, retail skills training, job coaching, job development. So it's very important that we have the revenue coming through the stores to support the mission."

The organization said they're most in need of clothing, furniture and electronics.