Restaurants preparing for outdoor seating in the winter amid pandemic

When it was warmer, restaurants got much of their business by opening up outdoor seating. Thanks to the Greater Des Moines Partnership, that can happen in the cold.

DES MOINES, Iowa — With the COVID-19 pandemic throwing our world upside-down, there hasn't been much success to go around for restaurants.

When they were able to open back up after shutting down, a lot of the success they did get came from opening up their outdoor patio seating.

With the weather turning colder as fall turns toward winter, not nearly as many people are going to want to sit outside. Thanks to one group, however, the winter turnout might be higher than you'd think.

Through their new "Extend the Season" program, the Greater Des Moines Partnership is providing area restaurants with outdoor heaters to be able to keep their outdoor seating available.

HoQ, a farm-to-fork restaurant in the East Village, is taking advantage of this program, even making new opportunities along with it.

"It's really important for us to to give out guests that option to have the outdoor dining," manager Sarah Sontag said. "I think it's going to be cozy. We're gonna have hot cocktails and hot drinks available. And we encourage our guests to bring blankets."