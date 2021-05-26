Nominations open for Greater Des Moines Partnership's Inclusion Award

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Greater Des Moines Partnership presents the Inclusion Award to honor employers who have championed diversity, equity and inclusion at their businesses and in the community.
This year's nomination process is open, but has been adapted to evaluate the responses organizations have had to the Black Liberation Movement and violence toward Asian Americans.
"So I think the reason we did that was, you know, the Black Lives Matter protests and movement started at the streets, and the demand was really in the public front first," Greater Des Moines Partnership Director of Diversity and Inclusion Sanjita Pradhan said. "But we know that it has implications in the workplace, we know that it made it to the workplace, it made it to the boardroom, it did catch attention of corporations."
The application deadline is Sept. 3.