Habitat for Humanity volunteers helping beautify neighborhoods

Habitat for Humanity is "Rocking the Block" by helping residents with home repairs, maintenance and beautification.
"We know that home is more important than ever, and so having a safe place to shelter and a place that you can be with your family on there is all the more important," said Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Lance Henning. "We want to make sure that we're creating that opportunity for all the families in the greater Des Moines area. "
