How you can donate holiday gifts to Des Moines families experiencing homelessness

DES MOINES, Iowa — The holiday season is upon us once again, meaning most people are spending time with family and giving presents to their loved ones.

But some in the Des Moines metro are not able to buy gifts. That's where nonprofits like Hawthorn Hill come in. The nonprofit serves 42 families with children who are either experiencing homelessness or are transitioning out of homelessness.

The organization's mission is to ensure families who are participating in its emergency shelter and affordable housing program have a happy holiday season "with as much normalcy as possible."

Hawthorn Hill provides these gifts with donations from the community. They say each family needs "a wide range of gifts for the whole household."

The biggest need right now is gifts for kids between 8-12 years old and new comfy clothes or pajamas for parents.

Acceptable gifts include:

New toys

Hygiene items

Small kitchen appliances

Pajamas

Children's books

And more