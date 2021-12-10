x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

How you can donate holiday gifts to Des Moines families experiencing homelessness

Hawthorn Hill currently serves 42 families with kids who are experiencing homelessness or are transitioning out of homelessness.
Credit: Africa Studio - stock.adobe.com
Sledge with Christmas presents, on winter background

DES MOINES, Iowa — The holiday season is upon us once again, meaning most people are spending time with family and giving presents to their loved ones. 

But some in the Des Moines metro are not able to buy gifts. That's where nonprofits like Hawthorn Hill come in. The nonprofit serves 42 families with children who are either experiencing homelessness or are transitioning out of homelessness. 

The organization's mission is to ensure families who are participating in its emergency shelter and affordable housing program have a happy holiday season "with as much normalcy as possible." 

Hawthorn Hill provides these gifts with donations from the community. They say each family needs "a wide range of gifts for the whole household." 

The biggest need right now is gifts for kids between 8-12 years old and new comfy clothes or pajamas for parents. 

Acceptable gifts include: 

  • New toys
  • Hygiene items
  • Small kitchen appliances
  • Pajamas 
  • Children's books
  • And more

Supporters can either drop gifts off at the back of New Directions Shelter or shop directly from Hawthorn Hill's Amazon list so the gifts are sent directly to the shelter. The organization also accepts monetary donations to purchase gifts for families. 

RELATED: Mother and son charged with stealing gifts for grieving families from EveryStep

RELATED: Des Moines metro nonprofits making the most of Giving Tuesday

RELATED: Organization helping homeless youth in need of warm weather items

► Download the We Are Iowa app
► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter
 Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube

In Other News

Sunday is the first night of Hanukkah 2021, lasting until Dec. 6