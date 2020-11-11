Local group provides more than 260 boxes of food for those in need

Heal House of Iowa handed out free meals in Indianola Wednesday afternoon.

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Heal House of Iowa provided 264 boxes of food for those in need on Wednesday afternoon. No questions asked, and no ID was required for those who showed up to receive the free meals.

"I don't know everyone's individual story, but we do have a lot of volume, said Heal of House volunteer Jessica Creivio. "We're already out and it was supposed to be from 1:30 on and I don't know that it's much past 1:30 and we've had a lot of volume."

The food they provide is all from the Des Moines Food Bank. The group uses the a trucking company to bring up the boxes and distribute them to Warren County residents.