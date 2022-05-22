Heart warming goal for high school kickers around Iowa.

"When I watch my son's field goals go through that that goal post whether it goes through or not. The kick is still good."

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Kate Safris and four other mothers went through something that no parent should ever have to go through losing a child before its life ever started.

“We reached the point where we went through anger and grief and frustration and why didn't we know this and then we said okay enough we have to do something about it,” said Safris.



So they came up with a way to educate future moms so they would not have to feel their heartbreak.



“We often say that when we get to do work like this, that’s how I am a parent to my daughter that I lost,” said Safris.



By educating expectant mothers about checking the baby’s health at home through different way, one being by counting the kicks of the baby inside the womb.

From there the idea was born, a campaign put on by a nonprofit in Healthy Birthday.



In its first ten years the campaign of count the kicks has helped lower the state of Iowa’s rate of stillborn births by 32 percent and it’s not just moms that are doing the talking.



Former Iowa kicker Keith Duncan usually is talking about lining up field goals but now it’s a new conversation.



“We're not only creating baby saves were not only creating awareness creating funding we're also impacting the lives of these high school athletes for they can go out in the community and feel comfortable asking the neighbor for help,” said Duncan.



The latest campaign push comes through professional, collegiate, and high school football kickers, where every field goal and extra point counts towards raising money for research.

” But now that they're doing that, we're able to see a lifetime impact on what they're doing as a 16 17 18 year old kid,” said Duncan.

One of those high schoolers is Gianna Bennett, a sophomore at Des Moines Christian has taken it to a new level. Raising more than 3500 dollars before the first kickoff of 2023 season.

“I know that I can play football and do something I love with a greater purpose in mind and know that every kick that I take raises money for something that's a really good cause and it was something worth doing,” said Bennett.

Something worth doing for someone they might never meet all relying on a kick or an extra point.