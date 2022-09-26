'A mirror back to the community': Highland, Oak Park neighborhoods tackle revitalization

Example video title will go here for this video

The neighborhood had largely fallen to the wayside until recently, when residents and business owners began working together to bring the original magic back.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from May 2021

Recently, residents and business owners began working to bring some of the original magic back.

A lot has changed in the 100 years since, but much of the infrastructure remains the same. As newer, trendier neighborhoods sprung up in the metro, Oak and Highland Park fell to the wayside – until now.

In the 1920s, the Highland Park and Oak Park neighborhoods made up a thriving business district. The “streetcar suburb” was a perfect place to live, work and play.

A grassroots effort :

Invest DSM, a nonprofit dedicated to helping strengthen neighborhoods, is just one entity working to improve the Highland Park and Oak Park neighborhood. In 2019, the organization named the Highland and Oak Park district one of its “special investment districts.”

Aside from the historic business district and the craftsman-style homes, there was one major pull to the neighborhood.

“The other thing that really drew us to that neighborhood is the energy that it had, and the people ... who are really passionate about bringing the neighborhood back,” said Invest DSM Executive Director Amber Lynch. “That was very grassroots, it existed before Invest DSM came into the mix.”

Kara and Drew Kelso are just two of those people.

They own The Slow Down Coffee Co. on 6th Avenue, which opened its doors in 2020. The couple has lived in the neighborhood since 2013.

"We drove through here, we saw all the infrastructure, and I was like, 'Oh, it's so charming and everything, but nothing's happening,'" Drew said. “'It's going to take somebody to spark it up."

Excitement was already beginning to spark as the older generation began welcoming newcomers into the neighborhood. But to really get started, according to Kara, the neighborhood needed younger people to get involved.

As it turned out, the Kelsos were just the people to do so.

In 2017, Drew went to his first neighborhood association meeting: the very meeting where people had planned to dissolve the association due to lack of interest. Instead, at the end of the night, Drew walked out as vice president.

It was the beginning of a new era, both for the Kelsos and for the neighborhood.

With the growing momentum, the Kelsos recognized a need for "third spaces" in the area. Third spaces are defined as the place where people choose to gather, outside of their first place, the home, and their second place, the workplace.

“We really wanted to give the community a space where people can connect with each other and neighbors can meet each other,” Kara said.

As it turned out, the perfect opportunity would land in their lap. The owner of Hiland Hardware, Bill Wheeler, told the Kelsos he planned to liquidate his shop at the end of 2019. He offered the couple the opportunity to take over his space.

And so, The Slow Down Coffee Co. was born.