'I'm getting help when I need it most': Organizations make veteran's home more accessible

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two local organizations that help veterans teamed up this past Saturday to help a Korean War veteran make his home more accessible.

The Home Depot Foundation and Rebuilding Together Greater Des Moines shared why their work matters for people like Marion Dupuy.

"We have been granted funding from the Home Depot Foundation to help Marion, who is a veteran, build a wheelchair ramp in front of his house," said Kimberly Hanson, Rebuilding Together Des Moines' executive director.

The organization has been completing projects like Dupuy's since 1995.

"We've been doing this kind of work for almost 30 years now. So, Marion is just one of many veterans that we help with home repairs at no charge," she said.

According to Home Depot store manager Jeremy Stroud, the company strives to work with local charities and communities - sometimes through word of mouth or from a local VFW.

"It just feels good to give back, especially to your local community, and it's even better when it can be a veteran," Stroud said.

Dupuy first moved into his house on Nov. 27, 1969 — Thanksgiving Day. And, nearly 55 years later, the place he calls home will be fully accessible to him once again.

"I feel a bit awestruck about it," he said. "I keep saying to myself, 'I can't believe this is happening. I'm getting help when I need it most.'"

For Dupuy, the gift of accessible accommodations is one he couldn't get himself.