Ankeny Kiwanis Club welcomes Miracle League mascot Homer

Homer will reside in Ankeny and plans to stop in at various events

ANKENY, Iowa — In a continued effort of getting back to a "new normal", there was a special arrival Sunday in Ankeny at the Kiwanis Miracle League Ballpark.

The club is welcomed Miracle League's mascot Homer.

Homer is the mascot for Miracle League, a national organization that promotes the creation of accessible baseball leagues and obstacle-free ball fields in communities across the country.

The Ankeny Kiwanis Club is hoping for a season start date of May 1, with some COVID-19 guidance in place.