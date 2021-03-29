Ankeny Kiwanis Club welcomes Miracle League mascot Homer

ANKENY, Iowa — In a continued effort of getting back to a "new normal", there was a special arrival Sunday in Ankeny at the Kiwanis Miracle League Ballpark.
The club is welcomed Miracle League's mascot Homer.
Homer is the mascot for Miracle League, a national organization that promotes the creation of accessible baseball leagues and obstacle-free ball fields in communities across the country.
The Ankeny Kiwanis Club is hoping for a season start date of May 1, with some COVID-19 guidance in place.
For more information about the Kiwanis Club of Ankeny, go to ankenykiwanis.org or find them on Facebook.